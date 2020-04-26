Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,123,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

