Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 364,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 97,077 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 113,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

