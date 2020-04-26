Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after buying an additional 1,469,952 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after buying an additional 940,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

