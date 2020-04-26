Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

