Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

LRCX stock opened at $266.67 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

