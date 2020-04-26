Cypress Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $269,825,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $205,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in HP by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,714 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in HP by 762.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

