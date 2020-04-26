Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and OasisDEX. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.49 or 0.02577978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00213788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, AirSwap, YoBit, Bibox, DDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, OasisDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.