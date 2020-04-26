Davis R M Inc. Acquires 2,253 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $260.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

