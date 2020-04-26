Davis R M Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after buying an additional 728,764 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $7,542,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 142,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,410,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 141,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

