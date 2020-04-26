Davis R M Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,308,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after buying an additional 146,784 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after buying an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,629,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

COO stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

