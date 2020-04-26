Davis R M Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average of $151.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.