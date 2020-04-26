Davis R M Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $21.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

