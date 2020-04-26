Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 60,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 220.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 20,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 67,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

NYSE:LOW opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

