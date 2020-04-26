Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71.

