Davis R M Inc. Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $2,192,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $685.10 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $440.72 and a 12-month high of $698.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $619.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $1,939,647.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.