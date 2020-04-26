Davis R M Inc. Sells 12,822 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

BA stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.78. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

