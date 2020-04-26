Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,311 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of VF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,841,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

VF stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

