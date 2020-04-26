Davis R M Inc. Sells 8,146 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

