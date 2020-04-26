DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,735 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $39.31 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.