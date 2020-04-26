DEX Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. DEX has a market cap of $1.79 million and $369,853.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. During the last week, DEX has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.49 or 0.02577978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00213788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.