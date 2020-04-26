DMarket (DMT) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $341,915.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.02581348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00213521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Tidex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.