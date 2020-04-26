Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $55,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.