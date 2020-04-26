Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Domo worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. Domo Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $39.67.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

