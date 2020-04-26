Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

