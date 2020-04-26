Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

