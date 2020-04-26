DraftCoin (DFT) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,188.26 and $7.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.