Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,124 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.32% of Dril-Quip worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

