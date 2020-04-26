e-Gulden Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,458.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00588443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006397 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 228.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000274 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,948,557 coins and its circulating supply is 17,126,197 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

