Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report sales of $280.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.50 million and the highest is $302.70 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $284.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.23.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

