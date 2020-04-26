Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 296.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $84,658,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 86.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $9,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.23.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.59. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

