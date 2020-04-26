Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 70,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,053.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $688.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

