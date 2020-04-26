Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.26.

Shares of EW stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

