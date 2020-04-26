Elastos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and $2.97 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00021070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BCEX, Kucoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.02581348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00213521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

