Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $33.08 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 3.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.