Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 65,231 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

