Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of ERF opened at C$3.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.97 million. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.1906129 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -10.69%.

In related news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,718.77.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

