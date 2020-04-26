Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 57,582 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $62,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after buying an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

AVGO stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

