Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 66,312 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kimberly Clark worth $63,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

