Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 77,777 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $55,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

