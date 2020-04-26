Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Citigroup worth $48,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms have commented on C. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

