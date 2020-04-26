Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 135,268 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $58,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 305.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.