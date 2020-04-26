Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 177,636 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,579 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 177,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $50,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,174.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

