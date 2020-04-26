Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,812 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,812 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $61,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $125.73 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.