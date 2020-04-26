Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,351 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $60,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $76,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

