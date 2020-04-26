Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,666 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.79% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $50,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

