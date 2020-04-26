Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $51,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $297.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

