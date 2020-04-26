Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $123.41 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Intel worth $123,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

