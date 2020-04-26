Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $190.42 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,543,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $190,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

