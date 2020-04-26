Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $43.60 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,336 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 85,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Autodesk worth $43,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $180.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

