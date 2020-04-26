Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $44.52 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $44,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

